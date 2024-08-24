Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Declares $0.66 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6554 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.
About Intertek Group
