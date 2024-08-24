Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Declares $0.66 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6554 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

