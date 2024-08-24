Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $4,010,433.45 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

