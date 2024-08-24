Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuit Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $619.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.27 and its 200 day moving average is $634.44. Intuit has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

