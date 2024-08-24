Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $770.00 to $790.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 515,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,323 shares.The stock last traded at $631.07 and had previously closed at $665.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.27.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

