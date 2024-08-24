Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.51. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 6,545,993 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

