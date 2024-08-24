Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.28

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.28 and traded as high as $67.30. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 15,520 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.