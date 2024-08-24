Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.68

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.68 and traded as high as $72.47. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 28,463 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth about $909,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

