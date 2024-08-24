Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Increased by &Partners

&Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after buying an additional 404,861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,147,000 after buying an additional 4,594,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,667,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPHQ stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.