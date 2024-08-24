Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 83,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11% compared to the typical volume of 74,623 call options.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $139.87 on Friday. PDD has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

