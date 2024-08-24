IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.82

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.82 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 28.20 ($0.37). IQE shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,099,763 shares traded.

IQE Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

