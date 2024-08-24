iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IQ. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,853,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,686,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.4% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,057,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

