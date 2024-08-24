iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

iQIYI Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

