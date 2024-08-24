Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.01

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.15. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1,055 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Isabella Bank from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $143.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

