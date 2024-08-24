iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 7.52 and last traded at 7.52. Approximately 159,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 134,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.44.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.13.

Featured Articles

