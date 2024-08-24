iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of AOM opened at $44.07 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

