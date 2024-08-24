iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.86

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 182928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.