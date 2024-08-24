iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.86

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 182928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,029,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 169,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

