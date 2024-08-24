iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.78

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 34437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,184 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,177,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after buying an additional 293,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

