iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.78

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 34437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
