iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 631,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 593,299 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.33.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.