iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 141,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 277,513 shares.The stock last traded at $82.83 and had previously closed at $82.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

