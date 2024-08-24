iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.27

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.27 and traded as high as $66.65. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 5,724 shares changing hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $139.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.