iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.12

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$19.98. iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) shares last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 12,060 shares.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.31.

