iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.12

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$19.98. iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) shares last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 12,060 shares.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.31.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged)
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.