iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 1,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

