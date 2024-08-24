iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.78

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 51734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

