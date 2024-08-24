iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.58

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.58 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 4564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $886.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,659,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 130,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

