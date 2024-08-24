iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.44

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.44 and last traded at $152.64, with a volume of 133483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.87.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

