ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Trading 1.9% Higher

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $56.09. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

