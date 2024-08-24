iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 445.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

