iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Increased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $213.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

