iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.44. 2,028 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.