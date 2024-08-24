Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iteris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ITI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Iteris Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.08 on Friday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,093,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,050,885 shares of company stock worth $14,340,733 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Further Reading

