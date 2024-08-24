Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $165.55

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.55, but opened at $162.00. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $164.68, with a volume of 125,920 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

