Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Up 1.9%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 20.11% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

