John Colgrove Sells 100,000 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Storage alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.68, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $1,675,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.