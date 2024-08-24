John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.91

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and traded as high as $33.05. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 98,861 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTO

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,727,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 89,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.