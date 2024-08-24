John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.61

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $21.45. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 97,411 shares.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
