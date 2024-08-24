John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.61

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $21.45. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 97,411 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

