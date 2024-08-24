John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.69

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.69 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.71). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.73), with a volume of 1,615,678 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of £909.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -886.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.69.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,256 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £6,674.80 ($8,673.08). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

