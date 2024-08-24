John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.61. John Wood Group shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

John Wood Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.