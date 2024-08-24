Jonathan Bornstein Sells 18,644 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $19,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.