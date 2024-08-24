Jonathan Bornstein Sells 18,644 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $19,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amprius Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
