Joseph Sanborn Sells 4,800 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,664.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $16,897.14.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 644 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $13,459.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

