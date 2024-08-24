JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $10.50

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.97.

CLSK opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

