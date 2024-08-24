JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $9.50

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.58.

IREN opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

