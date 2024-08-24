JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.04% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.