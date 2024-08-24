Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. 138,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 58,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

