Justin A. Renz Sells 5,289 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $30,993.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,206.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.