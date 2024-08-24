K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 25,000 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,739.09).
K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance
LON KBT opened at GBX 71 ($0.92) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.60).
About K3 Business Technology Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K3 Business Technology Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.