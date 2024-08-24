K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 25,000 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,739.09).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

LON KBT opened at GBX 71 ($0.92) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.60).

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

