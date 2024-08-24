Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Insider Dennis Edmonds Buys 2,300,000 Shares

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds purchased 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,885.65).

Shares of Kazera Global stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. Kazera Global plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Kazera Global plc operates as a mining investment company in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium, diamonds, and heavy mineral sands. It owns 60% interests in the Diamond project, a mining operation located in Alexander Bay, South Africa; Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project located in South Africa; and Tantalum and Lithium project located in southeastern Namibia.

