Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Insider Dennis Edmonds Buys 2,300,000 Shares

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds purchased 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,885.65).
Kazera Global Price Performance
Shares of Kazera Global stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. Kazera Global plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Kazera Global Company Profile
