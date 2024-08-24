Kellanova (NYSE:K) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $54,071,778. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

