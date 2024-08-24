Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

NYSE:KMT opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $15,400,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 20.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 321,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,598,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

