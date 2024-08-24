Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1,322.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 165,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

