Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.68

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.68 and last traded at $144.67, with a volume of 260948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

